New Your Pie location opens early for fundraising
Your Pie LaGrange is raising money for Our Daily Bread soup kitchen
LAGRANGE, Ga (WRBL) - Your Pie opens in LaGrange this Friday, but you don't have to wait to get a pizza.
Today and Wednesday, Your Pie will be fundraising for Our Daily Bread soup kitchen. While pizza and other food items are free for these days, guests are asked to donate appropriately for your items.
The new pizza location isn't alone in their efforts. Your Pie is teaming with LaGrange College's Servant Scholars to raise money for the soup kitchen.
Your Pie owner, Bob Rosato told News 3 that working with the community and giving to charities is a major piece of Your Pie's core values.
The restaurant plans to have charity nights in the future to help a wide range of organizations and causes within the community.
This week's Dine and Donate will contribute 100% of proceeds to Our Daily Bread.
