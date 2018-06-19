Georgia

Newly crowned Miss Georgia receives new Kia

Posted: Jun 18, 2018 08:44 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 18, 2018 08:44 PM EDT

COLUMBUS, Ga - The newly crowned Miss Georgia received a new car Monday afternoon. 

Miss International City Annie Jorgensen, now Miss Georgia 2018,  was crowned on Saturday night. 

She picked up her brand new Kia Stinger from Kia Autosport of Columbus. 

After her reign is over, she'll have the option of buying the car or returning it. 

