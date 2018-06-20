ON THE RUN: Lafayette Police search for two suspects in shooting at local restaurant Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) - Police say suspects from a local restaurant shooting in Lafayette are on the run.

Lafayette Police Officers are looking for Anterio Makel Williams, 20, of Lafayette and Dennis Sanchez Asberry, 30, also of Lafayette.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at Jack's Restaurant on June 13 around 9 p.m.

Witnesses say the two men saw one another at the restaurant and both started shooting at each other.

Officials say no one was hurt.

Williams is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, discharging firearm in city limits, reckless endangerment, and second-degree criminal mischief.

Asberry is charged with reckless endangerment and discharging a firearm in city limits.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911 or the Lafayette Police Department at 334-864-2211.