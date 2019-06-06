Remains of sailor killed in WWII returned home
MONROE, Ga. (AP) - A sailor killed 75 years ago in World War II is finally back home in Georgia.
Seaman Deward Duncan was killed in action in the South Pacific in 1944. He was 19.
Duncan was assigned to Aviation, Construction, Ordnance, Repair, Navy Fourteen, Standard Landing Craft Unit 4 when a Japanese air raid dropped a bomb near his tent Jan. 14, 1944. Duncan's name is recorded on the Tablets of the Missing, along with others killed or lost in WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.
On Wednesday, Duncan's remains were flown to Atlanta, where they were later escorted to the Rest Haven Cemetery in Walton County. Duncan will be buried with full military honors on Saturday in his family's plot.
