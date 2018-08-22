Savannah High student rescues elderly neighbor from Alaska Street house fire

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A teenager is being hailed as a hero after pulling his elderly neighbor from a burning home on Monday night.

According to Savannah Fire, 17-year-old Taequan Mitchell, a Savannah High student, discovered the fire and woke his elderly neighbor, 85-year-old Stephen Solomon, and pulled him from a burning home at 2238 Alaska Street on Monday night, Aug. 20.

Officials blame an A/C window unit for the fire. It currently sits outside Solomon's home burnt to a crisp.

Mitchell says his mother and uncle alerted him about the smoke and sent him to check it out in his flip-flops. He saw smoke coming from Solomon's bedroom window.

"I kind of panicked a little bit, I was kind of like oh I need to help him. There no telling who's in the house. And his people don't usually be there, he is alone sometimes," Mitchell says.

He told News 3 Solomon was on the sofa sound asleep through the flames and black smoke.

"He smelled the smoke, and he came over and he called me. He said Steve, Steve, Steve, and I didn't pay any attention. He takes his foot and 'BAM' kicked that door open and grabbed me by my hand and took me on the outside," Solomon told News 3.

Tuesday evening, Mitchell was awarded a Certificate of Appreciation for his Heroic Acts by Savannah Fire.

"What you did is so phenomenal, because it goes against the grain of what people believe today about many of our young people," Savannah Fire Chief Charles Middleton tells Mitchell.

Mitchell called firefighters after escaping the blaze with Solomon.

"It could've been worse and he was sleep. It could've been worse. He could've lost his life in the fire," Mitchell said. "He said he had to get his shoes, I said no, you can't get your shoes its a fire."

A relationship for nearly 10 years and a rescue mission that has bonded them for a lifetime. Solomon believes god placed Mitchell in his life for a reason.

"Oh lord, That man up there he said it ain't time for me to go yet and he sent that man over there," Solomon says.

Now Mitchell even considers himself a hero and says he would do it again if he had to.

Fire officials say the fire was contained to the bedroom. Solomon is temporarily displaced, receiving assistance from family.

Photos courtesy of Savannah Fire via Twitter.