Steve Harvey spends Father's Day mentoring hundreds of fatherless teens
The Steven Harvey Mentoring Program celebrated it's 10th year
THE ROCK, Ga (WRBL) - Hundreds of teenage boys from across the country spent this Father's Day weekend with Steve Harvey.
The Rock Ranch, in The Rock, Georgia, is home to Harvey's mentoring program for young men. Harvey started the program in Dallas ten years ago but has since moved to Georgia.
The camp is only for teens who don't have a father. Harvey says he decided to start the program after his father passed away, leaving him to question where he would be without that role model in his life.
"Every boy who doesn't have a father active in they life, has a hole is they soul the shape of they father," Harvey said.
The goal of the camp is to take these boys out of their comfort zone, and show them a different side to life. Harvey hopes to show each boy what it means to be a man.
He also hopes he can help each camper find their dream, and help them achieve it.
Many of the junior counselors at the camp were once campers. They returned to the camp to pay forward all the camp has done for them.
Torren Calhoun, Ben Calhoun and Kendell McGee shared some of their experiences with News 3.
In the ten years of the camp, Harvey has mentored over 1,500 teens.
-
-
-
-
-
