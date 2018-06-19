Tips to help with the intense heat

COLUMBUS, Ga - High temperatures. High Humidity.

Health experts have a few things they want you to know.

They say:

1. Take extra precaution when you're outside, whether it be for work and recreational.

2. Always drink plenty of fluids

3. Take frequent breaks

4. Never leave children or elderly in the hot places like a car because they are most vulnerable to the heat

5: If you feel as though you're getting overheated, gradually cool yourself down. It's not safe to go from extreme heat to extreme cold. you risk your body going into shock

Dr. James Sirleaf also says you need to know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.