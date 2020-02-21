Georgians running out of time to register to vote ahead of presidential primary

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) — If you want to vote in Georgia’s March 24 presidential primary, the deadline to register is Monday.

According to the Georgia Secretary of State’s website, Feb. 24 is the “last day for a person to register and be eligible to vote” in the presidential primary, special election, and special election runoff.

There are two ways Georgians can register to vote. You can submit a registration form through the mail, or you can register online. Downloadable registration forms and the link for online registration are both available through the Secretary of State’s website.

Not sure about your registration status? Moved recently? The online registration portal also lets you check your status and update important information.

Registered Georgia voters will face several big choices in upcoming elections. The first is the March 24 presidential primary. Democrats have a large field of candidates to chose from, while President Donald Trump is unopposed in the Republican primary.

Georgians will pick two senators this year, an unusual situation caused by former Senator Johnny Isakson’s December retirement. Isakson’s seat, currently occupied by Governor Brian Kemp appointee Kelly Loeffler, is up for grabs in a Nov. 3 special election. Loeffler faces a major challenge from Republican House Representative Doug Collins, who President Trump supported in the lead-up to Kemp’s decision.

Republican Senator David Perdue will defend his seat against a Democratic challenger determined by the March 24 vote. But who will face Perdue, a formidable candidate, is unclear. Front-runners include former Columbus mayor Teresa Tomlinson, trucking executive Sarah Riggs-Amico, and former challenger for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, Jon Ossoff.

Georgia’s voter rolls have grown by more than one million in the last decade. The surge is largely the result of the state’s booming population.