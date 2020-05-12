Georgia’s Attorney General calls for GBI probe into handling of Ahmaud Arbery case

The District Attorneys of the Brunswick and Waycross Judicial Circuits are coming under scrutiny for their conduct in the Ahmaud Arbery case.

Attorney General Chris Carr yesterday formally requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), led by Director Vic Reynolds, to conduct an investigation into those two offices.

This case involves the deadly shooting of Mr. Arbery in Glynn County, Georgia on February 23, 2020 within the Brunswick Judicial Circuit.

“When a district attorney is unable to take on a case due to a conflict, our office must appoint another prosecutor to handle the case,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “Unfortunately, many questions and concerns have arisen regarding, among other things, the communications between and actions taken by the District Attorneys of the Brunswick and Waycross Circuits. As a result, we have requested the GBI to review in order to determine whether the process was undermined in any way.”

A copy of the letter is available at law.ga.gov.