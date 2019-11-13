Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger visits local election officials

Georgia’s Secretary of State spent the day here in Columbus talking to election officials about the new voting machines.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger met with Muscogee County Election Supervisor Nancy Boren to discuss the state’s new, secure paper-ballot voting system. The new voting machines are to keep the county compliant with the new state law.

Earlier this month, six counties tested out the new machines and experienced minor issues. Raffensperger says that’s to be expected in a practice round. He says by visiting election headquarters throughout Georgia he hopes to work out any kinks.

“Every team has scrimmage games and practice games too to get ready for the presidential primary. Nothing better to do that with than a municipal election because you don’t have that huge turnout that we will be having come the May primary election and also obviously November 2020 election. Which people are gonna come out for that in big numbers. We want to make sure we work out any kinks or any bugs we might have,” Raffensperger said.

Raffensperger also stopped in Harris County to talk to their election officials as well. The new voting machines will be in place for the March presidential primary.