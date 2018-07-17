Georgia’s Terry Godwin shines at SEC Media Days

Kirby Smart did not get the memo about bow ties for Georgia’s turn at SEC Media Days.

The third-year head coach showed up to find the three Bulldogs player representatives he brought with him to Atlanta, all wearing bow ties.

Senior wide receiver Terry Godwin, defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter and defensive back J.R. Reed had collaborated without their head coach.

“I saw them this morning and I think they all teamed up. They said that I didn’t get the memo on the bowties,” said Smart. “I wish they would’ve let me know that, but I don’t think it would’ve mattered because I wouldn’t have worn one anyway,” he added.

Godwin, the former five-star recruit from Callaway High School, enjoyed poking a little fun at his head coach’s fashion limitations.

“Aww, he got mad,” Godwin said with a laugh and his trademark big smile.

“He saw us this morning, and he was like, ‘where is my bow tie.’ I guess he didn’t get the memo. But that’s coach, he has to be professional. He can’t swag out like us,” Godwin added.

Godwin is coming off a career year for the Bulldogs, racking up 38 catches for 638 yards and six touchdowns. He made several big scoring plays throughout the year, including a spectacular one-handed catch on the road against Notre Dame, a 59-yard flea-flicker on the first play against Mississippi State and a touchdown and two-point conversion in the SEC Championship game against Auburn.

The 5’11 speedster is primed for another big season, with sophomore quarterback Jake Fromm and a deep group of returning receivers and running backs for the Bulldogs.

“We have the mindset of trying to prove that we are the best receiving core in the nation.

We have the most talent, and we are the most hardworking group. We are just trying to prove that there is no receiving corps out there that is better than us,” said Godwin.

His head coach, bow tie memo or not, will be happy to see that.

Godwin is also embracing his role as a leader in Athens after watching former Bulldogs like Sony Michel and Nick Chubb.

“We learned from the leaders on the team last year that it isn’t going to be easy. There are

going to be bumps in the road, and we have to overcome them. We have to have everyone

bought in on what Coach Smart wants with the younger guys and with the team. We just want to instill in them what the leaders last year instilled in us.”

Georgia opens the season September 1 at home against Austin-Peay.