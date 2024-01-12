COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and WRBL recently interviewed the top human trafficking prosecutor in the state of Georgia.

Hannah Palmquist is the chief of the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit in the Georgia Attorney General’s Office.

Because of First Lady Marty Kemp, there is an intense focus on human sex trafficking – especially children – in the state of Georgia.

Last year, the Attorney General’s Office rescued or assisted 129 victims of trafficking. AG Chris Carr’s office secured 29 convictions.

Sunday Conversation Part 1

Palmquist was asked if human sex trafficking was primarily an Atlanta problem.

“Sex trafficking happens everywhere in our state,” she said. “Something that might help people to understand is when we recover a child, we might recover them in Atlanta. But that child was probably transported to many towns and cities across the state. Human trafficking is transient by nature. Traffickers intentionally move their victims from place to place. So oftentimes I will be leading an investigation wherein the child was brought from Atlanta to Savannah, maybe out of state and back to other places in Georgia. So just because you might see in the news that a case is being prosecuted in one location or that a child is covered in one location, doesn’t mean that that child wasn’t victimized all across our state.”

Sunday Conversation Part 2

And what has that taught her about the problem in Georgia?

“It’s a big state — it’s a really big state,” she said. “And I think that’s why it was necessary to create a unit such as ours. We have cases down in Albany. We’ve worked out in Savannah. We’ve worked all across the state. We have the city, we have rural areas. But I’ve certainly learned that sex trafficking, unfortunately, happens everywhere.”

If you want to know more about human trafficking and how to combat it, the state of Georgia has an online video you can watch.