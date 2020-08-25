Get paid $1,000 to ‘digitally detox’ in an RV for 48 hours

News

by: CNN NEWSOURCE and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Think you can go two days without social media or Netflix? A Salt Lake City company is willing to pay you $1,000 to do a ‘digital detox’ in an RV for 48 hours.

If you are interested in overcoming Zoom fatigue, this is a contest that will pay you to go offline in an RV at one of America’s national parks.

They won’t supply you with the RV, but they will reimburse you for the rental if you win, separate from the $1,000 prize.

The company, Satellite Internet, which helps people get online in remote places, is encouraging everyone to enjoy the great outdoors.

At the end of the 48 hours, Satellite Internet will provide the winner with a digital hotspot to reconnect from wherever they are.

Details are on the Satellite Internet website.

While it sounds easy enough, you might ask yourself, when was the last time you went 48 hours without any screen time?

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

