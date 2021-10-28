“Giant lava fountain”: Lava continues to flow from volcano in La Palma

LA PALMA, Spain (CBS News) – Concern about air quality raised in La Palma as tests reflect an increase in sulfur dioxide values in the west of the island according to the local Government update published on Thursday.

More than 100 earthquakes were registered by the National Geographic Institute (IGN) on Thursday.

The airspace continues operating on the island, although Binter airline announced on Twitter that it will only fly in daylight .

In the video, Raúl Pérez, geologist at the Spain Geological and Mining Institute, explains how a semi-buried traffic light is used to obtain a sample of liquefied gas in order to analyze it in the laboratories.

The images also show the bubbling lava in the volcano mouth and the new shape of the cone after collapsing on itself on Wednesday.

High columns of volcanic material reached almost 2,000 feet on Wednesday, according to the Canary Islands volcanology institute, who described it as “a giant lava fountain.

Officials said that the new rivers of magma caused by this rupture flow towards the west of the island, feeding the primal lava stream.

Flows of molten rock from the Cumbre Vieja volcano itself have caused the evacuations of about 7,500 people and destroyed more than 2,000 buildings, mostly homes.

The rivers of lava cover over 2,200 acres of mostly farmland.

No deaths have resulted from the eruption. Other than in an area on the island’s western side, life continues as normal for La Palma’s 85,000 residents except for having to clean up volcanic ash.

The last eruption on the island, in 1971, lasted 24 days. Its longest, in 1949, lasted 47 days.

The current activity is on day 39 and shows no signs of stopping.