Giant lizard captured in South Carolina; lizards present in Georgia

How would you like to run across one of these on your morning jog?

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources reports the first documented case of the tegu lizard in the state. The lizards can grow as long as four feet. They’ve already been established in Georgia and Florida.

A 2.5 feet long adult female tegu lizard was captured in Lexington County South Carolina. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to report sightings of the lizards.

The lizards are popular in the pet trade.