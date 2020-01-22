Giants’ Eli Manning to announce retirement after 16 seasons in NFL, per report

SANTA CLARA, CA – NOVEMBER 12: Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants attempts a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during their NFL game at Levi’s Stadium on November 12, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(CBS Sports) – After 16 seasons with the New York Giants, Eli Manning will end his NFL career without playing for another team.

That’s according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jordan Raanan, who reported Wednesday that the 39-year-old quarterback is set to hold a news conference on Friday to announce his retirement.

A two-time Super Bowl champion, Manning had speculated about continuing his career in 2020 but left open the possibility of hanging up the cleats. He finished 2019 serving as the Giants’ backup following the team’s commitment to first-round draft pick Daniel Jones as the starter.