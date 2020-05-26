Gig workers struggle to get unemployment checks

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Thousands of self-employed contractors and gig workers in Georgia are being rejected for unemployment checks, and their bills are piling up.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, unemployment numbers have reached an all time high.

Those who drive for companies like Uber and Lyft are eligible for unemployment, but are being rejected on Georgia’s Department of Labor website, according to local tax expert Steve Brown.

“Currently the website is only accepting claims from individuals who have proof of being on a company’s pay-roll, and their income is on a W-2 form,” said Brown.

News 3 spoke with a local self-employed resident who says her pocketbook has taken a hit.

“I have lost 35 percent of my income just because of the gig work, and there is just nothing there. We are on a very tight budget at my house, only because I’m use to being able to depend on that money for like groceries, and paying for gas to put in vehicles,” said Kristy Edwards.

Since the outbreak, Edwards tells News 3 she has had to make major financial changes in her everyday life in order to cut down on expenses.