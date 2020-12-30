 

‘Gilligan’s Island’ star Dawn Wells dies, COVID-19 cited

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MARINA DEL REY – FEBRUARY 03: Actress Dawn Wells arrives at the launch party for “Gilligan’s Island: The Complete First Season” on February 03, 2004 in Marina del Rey, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dawn Wells, who played the wholesome Mary Ann among a misfit band of shipwrecked castaways on the 1960s sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” died Wednesday of causes related to COVID-19, her publicist said. She was 82.

Actress Dawn Wells on March 7, 2008 in Hollywood, California.
(Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Wells died peacefully at a living facility in Los Angeles, publicist Harlan Boll said.

“There is so much more to Dawn Wells” than the “Gilligan’s Island” character that brought her fame, Boll said in a statement.

Besides TV, film and stage acting credits, her other real-life roles included teacher and motivational speaker, Boll said.

Born in Reno, Nevada, Wells represented her state in the 1959 Miss America pageant and quickly pivoted to an acting career. Her early TV roles came on shows including “77 Sunset Strip,” “Maverick” and “Bonanza.”

Then came “Gilligan’s Island,” a goofy, good-natured show that became an unlikely but indelible part of popular culture.

Trademark and Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

