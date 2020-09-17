Gingerbread Oreos: Maybe the best way to kick off the holiday season

News

by: Gary Boyer

Posted: / Updated:

(WFXR) – It’s beginning to look a lot like pumpkin-spiced – everything. But one holiday flavor is looking to get a little bit of attention – gingerbread!

The folks at Nabisco have decided to release a new, limited edition flavor of their famed Oreo cookies.

Yes, you’ll be able to find the new gingerbread-flavored Oreos next to other popular flavors like Red Velvet, Lemon Creme and Fudge Creme.

The new Gingerbread Oreos come in five different designs and are described as an original Oreo with two gingerbread wafers filled with the traditional Oreo creme and crunchy sugar crystals.

The new version is available for a limited time.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

68° / 69°
Cloudy and windy with heavy rain
Cloudy and windy with heavy rain 100% 68° 69°

Thursday

77° / 68°
Showers
Showers 90% 77° 68°

Friday

84° / 68°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 84° 68°

Saturday

73° / 59°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 73° 59°

Sunday

74° / 56°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 74° 56°

Monday

74° / 54°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 74° 54°

Tuesday

75° / 55°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 75° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

12 AM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
71°

72°

1 AM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
72°

71°

2 AM
Light Rain/Wind
80%
71°

71°

3 AM
Rain
80%
71°

71°

4 AM
Rain
100%
71°

71°

5 AM
Rain
100%
71°

71°

6 AM
Rain
90%
71°

72°

7 AM
Rain
90%
72°

72°

8 AM
Light Rain
80%
72°

72°

9 AM
Light Rain
70%
72°

72°

10 AM
Light Rain
60%
72°

72°

11 AM
Showers
50%
72°

73°

12 PM
Showers
50%
73°

75°

1 PM
Showers
50%
75°

76°

2 PM
Showers
50%
76°

77°

3 PM
Showers
60%
77°

76°

4 PM
Showers
50%
76°

76°

5 PM
Few Showers
30%
76°

76°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

73°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories