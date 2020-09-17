Gingerbread Oreos: Maybe the best way to kick off the holiday season

(WFXR) – It’s beginning to look a lot like pumpkin-spiced – everything. But one holiday flavor is looking to get a little bit of attention – gingerbread!
The folks at Nabisco have decided to release a new, limited edition flavor of their famed Oreo cookies.
Yes, you’ll be able to find the new gingerbread-flavored Oreos next to other popular flavors like Red Velvet, Lemon Creme and Fudge Creme.
The new Gingerbread Oreos come in five different designs and are described as an original Oreo with two gingerbread wafers filled with the traditional Oreo creme and crunchy sugar crystals.
The new version is available for a limited time.
Latest Stories
- One dead, one missing in Alabama after Hurricane Sally
- Democrats and Republicans question CDC head over coronavirus vaccine
- Anti-mask group marches through Florida Target chanting ‘take off your mask’
- Young alligator injured in act of vandalism at Oxbow Meadows
- Missing 86-year-old nursing home resident found dead in walk-in refrigerator