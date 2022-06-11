WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) – A teenage girl from LaGrange has died, and the woman remains in critical condition after a drowning incident Saturday, On June 11, 2022, at 1:57 PM.

Deputies with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, along with Troup County Fire Department and Troup County AMR, were dispatched to West Point Lake near the 400 block of Lower Glass Bridge Road regarding a possible drowning involving two victims.

When deputies arrived, they found a 40-year-old female unresponsive and not breathing. Deputies immediately began life-saving measures, and the victim was transported to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center and is currently in critical condition. A second victim, who was told to be a 13-year-old female, could not be located.

Utilizing boat operations, deputies and the Department of Natural Resources began searching for the other victim without success. A dive team with the Columbus (GA) Fire and Rescue was requested and arrived on the scene at approximately 5 PM and began their search operations. Around 7:30 PM, the 13-year-old female was recovered by the dive teams.

The victims’ names from LaGrange are not being released due to ongoing family notifications. This appears to be a tragic accident, and we have no further information to release at this time.