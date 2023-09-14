COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — An all-day event filled with food and karate is coming to Columbus. On Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Girls Inc. and All About Fitness Family will collaborate for their Second Annual Community Field Day.

It will be held at 3535 Levy Drive behind the Walmart on Victory Drive. The goal of the event is to bring the community together, according to All About Fitness Family founder Dewayne Webb.

“I am excited because [my] community partners…have come together to make this year’s event [free],” said Webb.

This is the first year All About Fitness Family has worked with Girls Inc. to host the event. Last year, it was hosted solely by All About Fitness Family and cost $5 per person to attend.

At the event, there will be free cotton candy, popcorn, fresh fruit and vegetables while supplies last. There will also be food from local vendors, such as Niecy’s BBQ, The Food Mill, Sooicee and FlavoRite Vegan available for purchase.

According to Webb, bouncy houses, interactive games and door prizes will all be at the field day. An event flyer displays photos of community members participating in potato sack races and other family-friendly activities.

Guests can also expect to watch martial arts demonstrations from Columbus Karate Academy International while at the event.

The karate school is currently working with All About Fitness Family to raise money in support of kickboxing world champion Ethic Dejaun, who will travel to complete in the United Kingdom later this year.

A masquerade fundraiser for the event will also occur on Sept. 16 from 6 to 9 p.m., with an entry cost of $25 per person. Those interested may purchase tickets or donate on the event’s ticket purchase page.