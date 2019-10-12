Girls Inc celebrates International Day of the Girl

Girls here in Columbus celebrated International Day of the Girl by focusing on female empowerment and learning new techniques on how to be strong and safe.

“This year, we are celebrating International Day of the Girl and honoring the first anniversary of our #GirlsToo campaign with a focus on taking action. Debbie’s generous donation of time and talent to teach girls how to be strong and safe is right in line with what all girls need,” Leanne Malone, Executive Director of Girls Inc. said.

Girls Inc. of Columbus and Phenix-Russell provided a self defense class for girls of all ages today. The organization says this year they wanted to focus on the harsh reality that one in four girls experience sexual abuse or sexual assault by the age of 18.

The self defense instructor, Debbie Baxter Robison with Thorn of the Rose Self Defense, says by the girls taking this class it gives them a choice in their personal safety.