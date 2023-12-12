COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Girls Inc. Hosted their first-ever Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Day. Over 100 Girls Inc. members came together to fellowship and network one-on-one with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Officers and engage with them firsthand in a day full of fun.

This event started as a result of Girls Inc. Community Partners days. The sheriff’s office was so impressed with the girls that they wanted to plan a personal visit.

Dr. Gail Burgos, CEO of Girls Inc., says programs like these are of the utmost importance in strengthening the community.

“It gives an opportunity for our community daughters to actually have that face-to-face interaction with those who serve our community. It disregards what you may have seen on TV, what you may have heard in the news. But they have the ability to see them as number one human beings and to know that that firsthand, that they’re here to be their community partner, to serve them and to protect them,” said Dr. Burgos.

This is just one of the first steps in the sheriff’s Countryman’s plan to help rebuild the community’s relationship with law enforcement.

“We want to build that relationship back where they know that our law enforcement is not bad. We care about them. We care about their well-being. We want them to have as much fun and laughter as possible because all that plays a huge part,” said Command Sergeant Larry Marshall.

For those interested in supporting Girls Inc. either with their own time or upcoming events, can be found here on their website.