Girls Inc. introduces high school girls to data analytics

With help from a $5,000 grant, Girls Inc. of Columbus and Phenix-Russell has started the G3 program designed to introduce young girls to the world of Data Analytics.

Leanne Malone is the Executive of Girls Inc. of Columbus and Phenix- Russell. She says this program consists of high school girls from all over the Fountain city.

“We have approximately 13 girls participating and they are all high school students,” Malone said.

Malone says thanks to a partnership with Columbus Technical College the girls are able to use one of their classrooms twice a week.

G3 stands for Generation Giga Girls. Janea James is the G3 program coordinator. She says not only does this program allow the girls to learn in a college environment, but they are applying what they’re learning to real life situations.

“They talk about different types of data and how to use data. The topic that we’re discussing this semester is GPA. So we talk about grade point averages and if they’re fair and of course we do practice runs of how to calculate GPAs,” James said.

The girls say this class also helps them with their classes.

“I need to know my GPA, so I can keep my grades up.I need to go to the best college, so I can get my basketball scholarship,” Jordyn Askew, freshman at Columbus High School said.

They will present their projects in December. The program will continue in the Spring with help from a $7,500 grant from Wells Fargo Foundation.

If you would like to learn how to apply you can call 706-683-0809.