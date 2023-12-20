COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A local youth organization hosted a pep rally for reigning state champions, the Lady Red Devils of Central High School’s flag football team.

It’s not just for boys anymore. It’s for girls, too. Troy Jackson, Defensive Coordinator

The power ballad “We are the Champions” belted out over the speakers as the Lady Red Devils completed their victory lap in front of cheering fans. Girls Inc. of Columbus and Phenix-Russell cheered on the reigning champs after they defeated Vestavia Hills in shutout fashion at the state championship.

I don’t even think it hit me yet. Like, it’s just so crazy how I was able to be a part of such a historic event with all these amazing people. Mariah Harrison, Wide receiver and Safety

While flag football is still a new sport at the high school, the Lady Red Devils wasted no time in creating their legacy.

This sets the tone for female sports at Central as a whole, I believe. And this is a sport that wasn’t even around three years ago. And now here is that championship. Troy Jackson, Defensive Coordinator

During the pep rally, girls had the opportunity to ask players for advice and tips about the sport. Leadership staff at Girls Inc. says seeing the team reach their goal is inspiring for future young ladies who dream of playing football.

If you can see it, you can be it. And we’re all about helping these girls to see themselves or to expose them to opportunities they might not otherwise get. It was important for us, for our young ladies to see these amazing, talented young ladies come and share their success so they can one day see themselves doing the same thing that these young ladies have done. Danita Gibson Lloyd, COO of Girls Inc. Columbus and Phenix-Russell

Lloyd says the organization plans to expand their sports program to include a flag football team come 2024 – inspiring all girls to be strong, smart, and bold.