COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Generous community members just gained an extra day to give. Although the Chattahoochee Valley Salvation Army officially closed its donation period for the Angel Tree program on Dec. 6, it has now extended the deadline until the end of business hours on Monday, Dec. 11.

“We have approximately 450 Adopt an Angels [children] that have not yet been chosen to have their wish fulfilled,” said Cadet Antoine Terrell as he worked to prepare toys and clothes for families at the Salvation Army’s Christmas Warehouse.

A total of 1,003 local children were enrolled as “angels” in the Angel Tree program this year, meaning just shy of half of them still need gifts. According to Terrell, this number is unexpectedly high compared to previous years, though he hopes community members will rally to support the cause over the course of the next day.

The beneficiary of Angel Tree program donations in the past, Terrell said participating in the program is a great way to give back to the community.

“The community came together and helped my family provide toys for me and my siblings, and I’m sure a number of my neighbors,” said Terrell. He continued, “It is a blessing to be able to participate in paying that forward now as an adult.”

Locals looking to contribute to the Angel Tree program can find more information by visiting the Facebook page for the Salvation Army of Columbus, Georgia for the most up-to-date details. They can also call the Columbus Salvation Army at (706) 561-9026.

On Dec. 8, the Warm Springs Salvation Army location will be open and accepting donations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will also be open for donations during business hours on Monday.

According to Terrell, although it ideal for donors to contribute needs on an angel’s list as well as the wish item, contributing wish items is not required.

“The need is a priority, and the wish, of course, is extra,” said Terrell. He added contributions can be adjusted to accommodate what each donor is willing to provide.

Additionally, all donated items must be new. The Salvation Army prefers they be given unwrapped in order to double-check appropriateness and quality for each child.

