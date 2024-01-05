PHENIX CITY (WRBL) – The Glenwood Gators celebrate yet another student signing to continue their athletic career at the college level. Lamont Burton II signed to play Football at the Air Force Academy, where he will also be preparing to serve.

Burton led the State runner-ups in tackling this past season, averaging seven a game. He was an absolute force on the defensive side of the ball. He now takes those talents to the Air Force Academy.

Burton spoke to WRBL Thursday moments after he signed to Air Force Academy. You can see his comments in the video player above.