“Glitter bomb” sent to an employee of the Luzerne County 911 Communications Center

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — An investigation has begun into a package sent to the Luzerne County 911 Center.

That package was a “glitter bomb”, shooting glitter all over when opened. And, county officials say it’s no laughing matter.

Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis confirms the investigation. 911 officials say they can’t comment on this ongoing investigation, only to say they are cooperating with detectives from the district attorney’s office.

The I-Team confirmed from sources close to the investigation that the so called “glitter bomb” was sent to an employee of the Luzerne County 911 Center on September 29th.

That employee questioned why it was sent to him. The Luzerne County District Attorney’s office was contacted. Sources close to the investigation say county detectives were led to the Plains Township municipal computers.

Specifically the fire department and a specific firefighter, where sources close to the case tell the I-Team a township computer was used to track the package during the delivery process.

The solicitor for Plains Township tells Eyewitness News: “We are aware of an investigation by the district attorney’s office into a glitter bomb sent to the Luzerne County 911 Center. County detectives looked at our computers as part of the investigation. We cannot make any further comment at this point. It is a personnel matter.”

Word of the investigation had people talking.

“I think it would be a joke if it was friends maybe doing that to each other. When you have a job with the state, with the county, when you’re employed to actually protect citizens and serve, I don’t think it’s right for you to be taking certain beefs and stuff like that to such an extreme extent,” Unique Twyman of Plains Township said.

“Take a more adult approach to it. You might not have so many problems. You sometimes you have to let something go,” Dennis O’Reilly of Plains Township said.

Sources close to the investigation say the big question they are trying to answer is what was the motivation for the sending of the glitter bomb?

Eyewitness News has been trying to obtain the name of the firefighter who is the focus of this investigation for comment on the investigation.

We did reach out to the Plains Township Fire Chief who also referred us to Solicitor Stephen Menn for comment.