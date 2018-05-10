Gluten-free market making it easier for partients with Celiac Disease

It affects one in 100 people.

Two and one-half million Americans probably don’t even know they have it which could put them at risk for long-term health complications. It’s Celiac Disease, an auto-immune disorder that will make the people who have to completely change their eating habits. The symptoms may vary.

“I couldn’t go to the bathroom. It was horrible. I would get sick. The exhaustion, malabsorption issues, all of my vitamins were depleted, iron, vitamin D, B12, and I was constantly having to take supplements,” said Keli Howard of Columbus, who’s living with Celiac Disease.

Keli saw a doctor and learned her iron supply was depleted. She couldn’t tolerate iron pills and doctors said she wasn’t a candidate for infusion. So she continued to suffer.

“I noticed toward the closer end of my diagnosis that I would eat something and I would get so bloated that I would look like I was pregnant.”

Until her boss suggested she might have Celiac Disease. Her only treatment is refraining from eating foods with gluten in them.

“I can’t eat wheat, barley or rye.You have to look on every single label from mouthwash, toothpaste, hand sanitizer, anything you put in you body or on your body, you have to read the label. I’ve found it in some pretty odd places.”

