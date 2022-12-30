Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – 2023 is almost here, and New Year’s Eve presents a clean slate for everyone celebrating the holiday. New Year’s resolutions will be made, new goals will set but ultimately we hope to get a little bit wiser. Heading into the new year WRBL’s Rex Castillo stopped by the Covenant Woods retirement community to speak with people in their golden years to get some golden advice for the upcoming year.



Many people might be hoping to get married in 2023. Between retirees Elvia King, Lester Kapelka and Anne Thompson they have decades of marriage experience. What’s the key to a good marriage? Ms. King and Mr. Kapelka said it was love and trust



“Love, understanding and you know not lying to each other. Always be truthful,” said King.

“Trusting each other. Consulting each other. Loving each other. Helping each other, and if you have children raise them up properly. Just be faithful,” said Kapelka.



Ms. Thompson offered the advice along of the lines of the saying “happy wife, happy life.”

“Just don’t say anything and just listen to what she has to say,” said Thompson.



How about advice on getting your golden years in the first place. According to Ms. Thompson hard work is always important.



“I thought hard work was a part of life. It’s something that you have to do in order to get through life. Nothing comes easy,” said Thompson.



Another key to success according to Mr. Kapelka, a Vietnam Veteran who spent 30 years in the military, never stop learning.



“Continue your education. I don’t care if it’s high school, college, if you’re working on a job some place and they can send you off to school to better yourself. Go for it,” said Kapelka.

In today’s world smart devices and social media have become an essential part of our daily lives. It allows us to connect with people around the world in an instant. Ms. King says spend more time outside of the screen to create relationships.



“I just feel like you should focus on relating more to people, and asking for advice,” said King.

One thing I had to ask was, what piece of advice would these retirees tell a younger version of themselves? Ms. Thompson gave a timeless piece of advice we can all listen to.



“Don’t be in such a hurry. Take your time and enjoy life as you go. It’s only one time around so enjoy every minute that you have and treasure every minute that you have,” said Thompson.