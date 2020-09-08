‘Golden Girls’ reboot for charity features all-Black cast

News

by: Elyse Russo

Posted: / Updated:

Photo credit: Mobilize.us

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Iconic sitcom “The Golden Girls” is being re-imagined with an all-Black cast for a good cause.

Tracee Ellis Ross will play Betty White’s character “Rose;” Regina King will take on Bea Aruther’s “Dorothy;” Sanaa Lathan will play “Blanche,” originally played by Rue McClanahan; and Alfre Woodard plays Estelle Getty’s “Sophia.” Gina Prince-Bythewood directs the episode, and Lena Waithe will host the event.

Ross even advertised the show on her verified Instagram account.

The show airs at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday on “Zoom Where It Happens,” but you’ll have to sign up in advance.

The episode will spotlight and support Color of Change, which is the nation’s largest online racial justice organization.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

91° / 70°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 91° 70°

Wednesday

90° / 73°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 90° 73°

Thursday

89° / 73°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 50% 89° 73°

Friday

89° / 73°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 89° 73°

Saturday

88° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 88° 73°

Sunday

88° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 88° 73°

Monday

89° / 72°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 89° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

90°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

89°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

87°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

83°

8 PM
Clear
0%
83°

80°

9 PM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

10 PM
Clear
0%
79°

77°

11 PM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

12 AM
Clear
0%
76°

75°

1 AM
Clear
0%
75°

74°

2 AM
Clear
0%
74°

73°

3 AM
Clear
0%
73°

73°

4 AM
Clear
0%
73°

72°

5 AM
Clear
0%
72°

72°

6 AM
Clear
0%
72°

71°

7 AM
Clear
10%
71°

72°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

75°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

78°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

82°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
82°

84°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

86°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories