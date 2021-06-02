Golden Park’s Renaissance with the Columbus Chatt-A-Hoots

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The grass is cut. The lights are back on. After 12 long years, Golden Park is almost ready for her renaissance with the Columbus Chatt-A-Hoots. The history speaks to you as you walk in. The names that have played here are synonymous with baseball excellence. Now a new generation takes to the field in downtown Columbus, recognizing the incredible past, while hoping to be a big part of it’s future.

It’s crazy man. I drive by here almost every day, and I look at it, and come out here and you just take a look around and like this is where some of the greatest baseball players of all time have played. And it’s just an honor. You just think about it, there’s so many players up on the wall, it’s crazy to think about. Luke Davis. Chatt-A-Hoots Pitcher

You always talk about as a baseball player, you want to play behind your history, and all of that. To have those guys play here before me, and then I get a chance to step on the same field feels really good. Slade James, Chatt-A-Hoots Pitcher

Friday night, the Hoots will take the field for the first time in an exhibition against Waleska. Head Coach Steve Smith understands the milestone this team is about to create.

Again, when you walk around here, you know the history that’s involved in this area, playing baseball in this area, specifically Golden Park. It’s got so much history, and just the fact that we get to come back here and play again and bring baseball back to this facility, it’s pretty special. Steve Smith, Chatt-A-Hoots Head Coach

As the Chatt-A-Hoots start their journey as a franchise, new life has been breathed into an Columbus icon.