Golf courses put safety guidelines in place

The three public golf courses in Columbus opened last weekend, and they have been drawing big crowds.

It looks like golf and feels like golf, but measures are being taken to assure the safety of those playing and working at Bull Creek, Oxbow Creek and Godwin Creek.

The changes for the COVID-19 era include.

— Only three people at a time in the clubhouses.

— Cart sanitization and only one person per cart, unless the riders live together.

— No rakes in the sand traps.

— No touching the flagsticks.

And The cups are fill with foam, keeping the ball from going to the bottom.

“The city of Columbus, our motto is we do amazing. And we are trying to be amazingly safe and healthy right now. At the same time people want to get out. They are dying to get out and get some sunshine and be out in nature and get out of the house,”Jim Arendt, director of Golf for the City of Columbus said.

Arendt says they are using more carts per round, so they advise people to call in advance for a tee time.