GON: Phenix City man reels in 63 pound blue catfish at Goat Rock

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Georgia Outdoor News is highlighting a Phenix City, Alabama fishermen for reeling in a blue catfish record along Goat Rock Lake on the Chattahoochee River just above Columbus, Georgia.

Over the weekend on Sunday, February 23 Gene Fleming hauled in a 63 pound blue catfish using eight pound test while fishing a white Zoom Fluke. 

Georgia Outdoor News reporter writer Brad Gill spoke with the brothers. You can read the fish tale by clicking here:

63 Pound Blue Cat From Goat Rock Caught On 8-lb. Test

GON has compiled and keeps official records for most major lakes and rivers in Georgia. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Remarkable Women

More Remarkable Women

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories