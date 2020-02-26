GON: Phenix City man reels in 63 pound blue catfish at Goat Rock

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Georgia Outdoor News is highlighting a Phenix City, Alabama fishermen for reeling in a blue catfish record along Goat Rock Lake on the Chattahoochee River just above Columbus, Georgia.

Over the weekend on Sunday, February 23 Gene Fleming hauled in a 63 pound blue catfish using eight pound test while fishing a white Zoom Fluke.

Georgia Outdoor News reporter writer Brad Gill spoke with the brothers. You can read the fish tale by clicking here:

GON has compiled and keeps official records for most major lakes and rivers in Georgia.