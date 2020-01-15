Good guy with Auburn connection rescues dog from Georgia dumpster

BARNESVILLE, GA. (WRBL) – An abandoned dog apparently thrown away in the trash has been rescued by a good samaritan with ties to Auburn.

Monday, Justin Sistrunk was in a parking lot behind a building in Barnesville, Georgia when he discovered an animal desperately needing to be rescued from the trash.

“Around 2:00 Monday afternoon I went to throw a box away and found the dog in the dumpster. He was very wet, shaking, and had a small cut on him. He was standing in water that smelled awful, but he was still wagging his tail, ” said Sistrunk.

The dog was whimpering as Sistrunk scooped him up and put him in the bed of his truck. The tiny wet ball of fur was shaking but very friendly and kept wagging his tail.

“I called Animal Control and they came and picked him up. They will check and see if maybe he was stolen from somebody or has a chip. If nobody claims him, I plan on adopting him,” said Sistrunk.

Sistrunk already has one rescue dog named Sam who is a lab. The love of animals runs in the Sistrunk family. Sistrunk’s brother is Auburn Police Officer K9 Officer Webb Sistrunk. He has his K9 partner, Leon, as well as a rescue dog at home.

Officer Webb Sistrunk and K9 Leon

Officer Sistrunk was shot in the line of duty last year, along with two other officers. Officer Will Buechner did not survive. A heartwarming video of Officer Sistrunk reuniting with his K9 Leon while the officer was recovering from his hospital bed was a tiny ray of light during a dark time in the Auburn community.

News 3 will keep you updated on if Justin Sistrunk is able to adopt the dog he rescued from the trash. The Sistrunk brothers and family are a much-needed reminder of the good in our world.

This reporter hopes Justin Sistrunk is able to adopt the dog he saved and maybe call him Oscar.