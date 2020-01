COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers is offering to do your taxes for free.

You may wonder, “What is the catch?” The only requirement is that you make $56,000 per year or less.

Goodwill is able to offer the free assistance during tax season through the IRS-sponsored Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

Julie Bennett of Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers stopped by News 3 Midday to explain how the program helps.