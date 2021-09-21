Goodwill to host job fair in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY Ala. (WRBL) – Goodwill is holding a multi-employer job fair on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. EST at Troy University’s Phenix City Riverfront Campus.

There will be 600 jobs available from entry-level to management. Job seekers attending the hiring event are advised to come dressed for success and ready to interview with updated copies of their resume in-hand.

Individuals are also encouraged to visit the Phenix City Goodwill Career Center and take advantage of the free career readiness classes that include resume building, interview skills and many other career skills workshops.

The event is free and open to the public. Safety guidelines will also still be in place with increased sanitization of high-touch areas, social distancing and masks required.