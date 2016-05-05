Gov. Bentley signs medical marijuana oil bill into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley has signed legislation into law to legalize the possession of medicinal marijuana oil.

Bentley on Wednesday signed the bill to allow people to bring cannabidiol into the state for medical purposes.

Bentley says patients with debilitating diseases should be able to “consider every possible option for treatment.”

Legislators brought the bill in a bid to help families dealing with serious epilepsy and other medical conditions.

The new law will allow oils with up to 3 percent THC, the psychoactive property of marijuana that leads to a high.

At a public hearing last month, several physicians opposed the legislation. Dr. Shannon Murphy said 3 percent THC is too potent for children’s developing brains.

A University of Alabama at Birmingham study is currently examining EpiDiolex, a pharmacy-grade oil that contains .2 percent THC.