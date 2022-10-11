BUTLER, GA. (WRBL) — Gov. Brian Kemp made a quick campaign stop in Butler first thing Tuesday morning.

Kemp was in his element in rural Taylor County. He was among friends like longtime Taylor County Sheriff Jeff Watson, the first to greet him when Kemp got off his campaign bus.

The backdrop for the governor was Barrow Automotive, one of the state’s largest gun shops.

Kemp has a 5-point lead over Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams in the latest Emerson College/The Hill poll released today. Kemp was urging his rural supporters in Butler not to get complacent.

Early voting starts Monday and Kemp says the only poll that matters is the one that ends on November 8th.

He’s taking nothing for granted.

“Look I have seen following sports a lot of great fourth-quarter comebacks, and I have seen ninth-inning heroics,” Kemp said. “So, you have got to play all the way through the finish line. We got to go all the way through until the polls close on election day. I believe that our folks are excited. We are reaching out to a lot of non-traditional voters in this state.”

A lot of national attention and focus is paid to the Georgia U.S. Senate race featuring Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

“I would not agree that it’s dropped down on national attention,” Kemp said. “It’s the top race in my mind and Georgians should know every single day I am fighting like it’s just that.”

Kemp was asked if he would campaign with Walker between now and election day.

“You can look at our schedule and it’s built out almost all the way to election day,” he said. “So, I am focused on my race and not anybody else’s. I mean we have been at events with Herschel in the past. I am sure we will probably cross paths before. You know he’s doing like I am. He’s trying to raise money. And he’s doing his events and we are doing the exact same thing. ”

That same Emerson/The Hill poll that had Kemp up by 5 points has Walker trailing Warnock 48-46 with four percent undecided. The poll was commissioned by Nexstar, WRBL’s parent company.

Here is part of what Kemp had to say his opponent after that campaign event in Borrow.

“Look, I think that Stacey Abrams is a desperate political candidate quite honestly, right now,” Kemp said. “They are changing their attack just about every other day trying to get something to stick. The problem that she has right now is that I have a record. And all Georgians know what that record is. I know not everybody has agreed with every decision that I have made. But one thing about me, I told people what I was going to do in 2018, and I have done that.”

WRBL has reached out to Abrams and is awaiting a response.