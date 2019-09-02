Gov. Brian Kemp orders mandatory evacuations for six coastal counties

SAVANNAH, Ga–In preparation for Hurricane Dorian Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered a mandatory evacuation for individuals east of Interstate 95. Counties included in the mandatory evacuation include Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty, and McIntosh Counties.

The mandatory evacuations began at noon. Gov. Kemp has also ordered Georgia Emergency Management, Homeland Security Agency, and Georgia Department of Transportation to establish a westerly contraflow on Interstate 16 starting 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.

All eastbound access at interchanges will be blocked from Dublin to Savannah on I-16 during the contraflow process. Travelers may exit contraflow lanes at the following locations:

Exit 143 @ SR 30 / US 280 (Exit to Pembroke at Ellabell, Georgia)

Exit 116 @ SR 73 / SR 301 (Exit to Statesboro and Claxton at Metter, Georgia)

Exit 104 @ SR 23 / SR 121 (Exit to Metter and Reidsville at Metter, Georgia)

Exit 90 @ SR 4 / US 1 (Swainsboro, Georgia)

Exit 71 @ SR 15 / SR 78 (Exit to Soperton and Adrian at Soperton, Georgia)

Exit 67 @ SR 29 (Soperton, Georgia)

Exit 51 @ SR 31 / US 319 / US 441 (Dublin, Georgia)

“Hurricane Dorian is one of the strongest storms ever recorded in the Atlantic,” said GEMA/HS Director Homer Bryson. “We’ve been actively monitoring and continually preparing in advance of this storm and coordinating with our state and federal partners to ensure the safety of our fellow Georgians.”

In addition, President Trump declared an emergency declaration for 12 southeast Georgia counties, allowing direct federal assistance in the form of personnel and assets to aid the affected region of Georgia. The counties are: Brantley, Bryan, Camden, Charlton, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce and Wayne.

Currently six shelter locations have been identified in Bibb, Columbia, Coffee, Laurens, McDuffie and Ware counties. Information regarding those shelter locations will be posted to the GEMA/HS website and social media pages.

Georgians are reminded that ahead of the storm, hazardous conditions will be prevalent at beaches. Rip currents, large waves and strong winds make any beach activity, whether in or out of the water, dangerous. Avoid beaches and waterways and follow the guidance of your local emergency management officials.