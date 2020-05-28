Gov. Brian Kemp visits Columbus plant making sanitizer, calls it ‘a hell of a story’

Two months ago, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp put out the call for companies to produce essential items needed in the fight against the COVIDD-19 virus.

One Columbus company, High Performance Product Engineering, answered that call. In late March the Columbus company began looking at ways to produce hand sanitizer at the urging of Kemp and his executive order.

Wednesday afternoon, the governor visited the plant, calling praising the company for its ingenuity in the COVID-19 crisis.

“It’s a hell of a story. It really is,” Kemp said. “… You couldn’t find this stuff anywhere in the world. And they have stepped up to do that.”

The company manufactured biopolymers primarily used in the pharmaceutical industry. By mid April HPPE had added hand sanitizer to its product line.

HPPE has produced almost 200,000 gallons in the last six weeks. They have orders for millions of gallons as they ramp up the production process.

Kemp said the way HPPE reacted to the call for production of hand sanitizer show that there are “great business people in Georgia.”

“We asked people to help,” Kemp said. “We have businesses that have been sewing masks for hospitals. We have had folks making reusable gowns. We have had companies like this one that are making hand sanitizer.”