Gov. Greg Abbott appoints El Paso native to Texas Supreme Court

News

Born in El Paso, Huddle attended Austin High School

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by Johnny Munoz.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Gov. Greg Abbott appointed an El Paso native to the Texas Supreme Court on Thursday in El Paso.

“I’m here to announce that a native of El Paso, Rebeca Huddle, to become a Justice of the Supreme Court of Texas,” Abbott said during a press conference at Austin High School, where Huddle attended high school.

Huddle will fill the Place 5 position on the Court that was left vacant when Justice Paul Green retired on Aug. 31. Her term expires in Dec. 2022.

According to the Texas State Directory, Huddle was appointed to the First Court of Appeals by Gov. Rick Perry in 2011 and elected in 2012.

She was previously in private practice as a partner in Baker Botts L.L.P., where she specialized in complex civil litigation.

She received her undergraduate degree in political science from Stanford University and graduated from the University of Texas School of Law with honors in 1999.

You can view the announcement below.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

84° / 60°
Clear
Clear 10% 84° 60°

Friday

70° / 48°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 70° 48°

Saturday

71° / 52°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 71° 52°

Sunday

76° / 59°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 76° 59°

Monday

81° / 62°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 81° 62°

Tuesday

83° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 83° 66°

Wednesday

83° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 83° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
72°

70°

10 PM
Clear
0%
70°

68°

11 PM
Clear
0%
68°

67°

12 AM
Clear
0%
67°

66°

1 AM
Clear
0%
66°

65°

2 AM
Clear
0%
65°

65°

3 AM
Clear
0%
65°

64°

4 AM
Clear
10%
64°

63°

5 AM
Clear
10%
63°

63°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
63°

62°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
62°

61°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

62°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

64°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

67°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

69°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

68°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

68°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

67°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

65°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

62°

8 PM
Clear
0%
62°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories