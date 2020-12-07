 

 

Gov. Ivey announces special election for Alabama Senate District 14

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has called for a Special Election for Senate District 14.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Monday, Gov. Kay Ivey called for a Special Election to fill a vacant seat in Senate District 14, which includes parts of Bibb, Chilton, and Shelby counties.

The seat was held by Senator Cam Ward (R-Alabaster), who announced his resignation on Nov. 17 after he was appointed by Gov. Ivey to direct the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.

The Special Primary election will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. If necessary, a Special Primary Runoff Election will be held on Tuesday, April 27. Alabamians have until Monday, March 15, to register for the Special Primary Election.

The Special General Election is scheduled for Tuesday, July 13.

To register to vote online or check registration status, visit AlabamaVotes.gov or download the “Vote for Alabama” mobile app. Voters can also register by visiting their local Board of Registrars office.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

55° / 32°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 0% 55° 32°

Tuesday

54° / 32°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 54° 32°

Wednesday

62° / 38°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 62° 38°

Thursday

67° / 40°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 67° 40°

Friday

68° / 50°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 68° 50°

Saturday

68° / 53°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 68° 53°

Sunday

59° / 40°
Showers
Showers 40% 59° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

43°

7 PM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

8 PM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

9 PM
Clear
0%
41°

39°

10 PM
Clear
0%
39°

37°

11 PM
Clear
0%
37°

36°

12 AM
Clear
0%
36°

36°

1 AM
Clear
0%
36°

35°

2 AM
Clear
0%
35°

35°

3 AM
Clear
0%
35°

34°

4 AM
Clear
0%
34°

33°

5 AM
Clear
0%
33°

33°

6 AM
Clear
0%
33°

33°

7 AM
Clear
0%
33°

33°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
33°

36°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
36°

39°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
39°

43°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

46°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

49°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

51°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

53°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

53°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

51°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

48°

6 PM
Clear
0%
48°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don't Miss