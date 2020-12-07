Gov. Ivey announces special election for Alabama Senate District 14

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has called for a Special Election for Senate District 14.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Monday, Gov. Kay Ivey called for a Special Election to fill a vacant seat in Senate District 14, which includes parts of Bibb, Chilton, and Shelby counties.

The seat was held by Senator Cam Ward (R-Alabaster), who announced his resignation on Nov. 17 after he was appointed by Gov. Ivey to direct the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.

The Special Primary election will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. If necessary, a Special Primary Runoff Election will be held on Tuesday, April 27. Alabamians have until Monday, March 15, to register for the Special Primary Election.

The Special General Election is scheduled for Tuesday, July 13.

To register to vote online or check registration status, visit AlabamaVotes.gov or download the “Vote for Alabama” mobile app. Voters can also register by visiting their local Board of Registrars office.