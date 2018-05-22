Gov. Ivey signs new interlock device law for first-time DUI offenders

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — First-time DUI offenders will now be held to the same standards as repeat offenders after Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill into law requiring the change.

First-time DUI offenders will now have devices installed in their cars that analyze their breath and prevents the car from starting if alcohol is detected.

Carolyn Tyus lost her son to a drunk driver back in 2008 and she thinks the device could be helpful.

“I support this mechanism as to helping save lives,” Tyus said. “I’m not going to say that it’s going to stop people. It is going to slow them down.”

So far in 2018, state troopers report charging 738 drivers with a DUI. In 2017, troopers arrested nearly 2200 for driving under the influence.

The new interlock device law will take effect on July 1st