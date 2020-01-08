Gov. Kay Ivey “cured” of lung cancer

FILE – In this March 4, 2019 file photo Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks at a news conference in Beauregard, Ala. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is apologizing after a radio interview described her wearing blackface during a college skit in the 1960s. Ivey issued a statement Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 saying that she does not remember the sketch or ever wearing blackface but wanted to “offer my heartfelt apologies for the pain and embarrassment this causes.” (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

MONTGOMERY, AL. (WRBL) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has received a good prognosis following a battle with lung cancer. Ivey’s doctor says she has been “cured” of stage 1 lung cancer.

Wednesday the Governor’s office released a statement confirming Ivey’s health status.

On Tuesday, Ivey’s doctors performed a follow-up examination following three radiation treatments she received in September to treat the cancer.

Following the exam, the governor’s physician, Dr. Alex Whitley, of Central Alabama Radiation Oncology, released this statement:

“Governor Ivey is now three months removed from Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy Treatment (SBRT) for her Stage I lung cancer. She had a follow up surveillance imaging that demonstrates an excellent response to treatment with no concerning features. She will continue on routine surveillance imaging, but I consider Governor Ivey to be cured.”

“I am profoundly grateful for this good news,” Ivey said. “Naturally, I want to thank the Good Lord for His abundant grace in my healing. This is one more of the many blessings He has bestowed on my life.”

Ivey also expressed gratitude for the medical professionals who treated her, “I am also incredibly grateful to my dedicated team of physicians who have been candid with me during this entire process.”

In September, Ivey announced she was undergoing treatment for state 1 lung cancer. During a routine examination, Ivey’s doctor found a spot on her lung described as a “small, isolated malignancy.”