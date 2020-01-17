Gov. Kay Ivey on list of 10 most popular U.S. governors

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After a nine-day trial, a federal jury found a Georgia man guilty of drug distribution resulting in the death of a West Virginia woman, along with a host of other drug and gun charges, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

After three hours of deliberation, the jury found Terrick Robinson, 35, of Cartersville, Ga., guilty of one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances; one count of distribution of methamphetamine; one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine – aiding and abetting; one count of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine hydrochloride – aiding and abetting; one count of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl – aiding and abetting; one count of use of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime – aiding and abetting; one count of use and carry a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime; and one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death, according to a news release from Powell's office.