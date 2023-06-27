GEORGETOWN, Ga. (WRBL) — Over the last couple of months, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has been crisscrossing the state announcing deals to bring more jobs to the Peach State.

Tuesday afternoon we found the governor in the most unlikely place – Quitman County — announcing more jobs for Georgia.

Georgetown, just across the Chattahoochee River from Eufaula, Alabama – is one of Georgia’s poorest and least populated counties. Minnesota-based Forester Boats will be setting up shop in Georgetown.

“It’s huge,” the governor told WRBL . “I mean, this community just for years has been trying to get like any kind of economic development, any kind of project investment, real estate deal, anything that would bring more of a tax base to Georgetown-Quitman County. And to have a manufacturer here, even though small, they’re only starting out with ten jobs and just a couple of million dollars of investment. It’s great company, great product.”

But in a place like Georgetown it’s magnified, the governor said.

“They plan on growing,” Kemp said. “But to this community, this is as important as what we announced the other day for Columbus with the Pratt & Whitney expansion, and what we did earlier today down in Bainbridge with an $800 million project. I mean, it’s all relative to the community and this community is very excited.”

Slightly more than 2,200 people live in what is one of the five poorest counties in Georgia. The population makes it the second smallest county in the state.

Danny Blackmon is the chairman of the Quitman County Development Authority. And he worked for more than three years to seal this deal.

“This is everything for our county,’ Blackmon said.

When it’s all said and done Forester Boats will bring about $3 million in investment and just under 50 new jobs.

Recently, Gov. Brian Kemp has announced major projects across the state that dwarf the Quitman County deal.

An electric vehicle parts supplier in Henry County – 160 jobs, $72 million dollar investment.

The Pratt & Whitney expansion in Columbus – 400 jobs, $206 million investment.

Before Kemp was in Georgetown Tuesday, he helped break ground in Bainbridge for a home manufacturer that will create 400 jobs and pour $800 million dollars into the economy.

Carvel Lewis is the chairman of the Quitman County, Georgetown Commission and he knows the importance of what happened Tuesday.

“Graphically, odds have not been in our favor,” he said. “Industry coming to Georgetown. Quitman County is not solely about the number of employees but is about the possibilities. We’re talking about the investment of an outside company into not only our community but the state of Georgia. The impact that that company can have not only on the community but through our school system and the fact that it might foster future growth spurt out additional companies to come here.”

And it is not an easy job.

“Unfortunately for anybody in economic development, they will tell you that what we’re trying to achieve, which is to break the cycle that we’ve been in and to reverse the trend,” Blackmon said.

And bring some relief to those who live in rural Quitman County – and pay property taxes, says Quitman County Tax Assessor Mindy Ward.

“For people, every day that come in my office, pay in taxes that are struggling,” she said. “It’s hard for them. The only way that’s going to get better is for the population to increase in our industry to increase. We’ve got to increase the digest without increasing the millage and putting that burden on the taxpayers.”

This deal had been in the works for more than three years. And the folks know that landing Forester Boats did not happen without help from Kemp and the state.

“The governor has a master plan for the first time in our history in Georgetown, Quitman County, we have three commissioners appointed to state boards,” Lewis said. “The governor has been strategic about where he’s appointed people. He looks at infrastructure. He looks at the capability of the area. I would never expect a Raytheon or a Caterpillar project to come to Georgetown/Quitman County, because we were in our infancy stage. These are the building blocks for something bigger and better to come later. So the announcement of the Forester Pontoon project is exciting for us because it is a catalyst for growth and we know that we will have future growth because of it.

Forester Boats President Chad Christenson said his company has found a home in Quitman County and hopes to be manufacturing and selling pontoon boats here next year.

The state came through with about $400,000 in incentives to make this deal work.

“Definitely the state incentives made a big difference in our choice to come down here,” Christenson said. “That and the community support we have had. And the support we have had from Danny and the relationships that we’ve built in the three years of looking around different areas. We really connected with the guys down here in the area. And yeah, we are excited to be down here.”