COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — With the Midterm election Tuesday, candidates on the Georgia statewide ballot were making 11th-hour stops in Columbus on Monday.

Gov. Brian Kemp made a stop at the Columbus Airport and brought all of the Republican Constitutional office candidates with him.

Senator Raphael Warnock held his final rally of the campaign at an East Columbus church just after the sun set.

“This is in the Lord’s and the voters hands now,” Kemp said in an exclusive interview with WRBL.

Yes, it is, and candidates in two of the nation’s most-watched races selected Columbus as a place to make a closing argument.

WRBL asked Warnock why he chose Abundant Life Full Gospel Church and Columbus to close out his bus tour before heading back to Atlanta.

“Well, as I said, I have been moving all across the state,” he said. “But I enjoy coming to Columbus. It’s great people here. And so much about what is great about Georgia is right here in Columbus. Fort Benning is here. Along with Columbus State University. You have got strong military apparatus here. You got great universities and great work happening with small businesses and the private sector. And a lot of my work has been about strengthening that work.”

Warnock took aim at his Republican challenger in an election-eve interview.

“We need a serious person,” he said. “These are serious times. Herschel Walker is neither ready nor fit to represent the people of Georgia.”

Kemp was taking aim at his Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, who he defeated by 55,000 votes four years ago.

“People have got to look back a decide who they think is going to fight for them,” Kemp said. “I have been fighting for them for four years. And certainly, was during Covid when Stacey Abrams was criticizing me for keeping our economy open and getting people back to work. She criticized me when we were pushing to get kids back in the classrooms. She disagreed with me suspending the gas tax to help save Georgia families money during 40-year-high inflation that the Joe Biden and Stacey Abrams agenda created.”

Now, all that’s left to do now is vote – if you haven’t.

About 2.5 million Georgians voted early and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told me Monday morning he expects 2 million more Georgians to go to the polls election day.