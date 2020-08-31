Gov. Kemp to attend Columbus groundbreaking ceremony for new Mercer medical school

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Mercer University will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its four-year medical school campus in Columbus on Sept. 3.

Gov. Brian Kemp and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan will join Mercer University President William Underwood and Georgia General Assembly members for the ceremony.

In March 2020, Mercer announced the new site on First Avenue for its expanded four-year medical school campus, a change from a previously announced location on 11th Street.

The First Avenue location was previously owned by Global Payment and exists just north of the downtown TSYS campus.

Mercer officials plan to construct a new 85,000-square-foot structure on the riverfront property.

The new facility will enable the medical school to gradually increase its Columbus enrollment to 240 medical students. Over the next several years, the new campus will equal the size of Mercer’s medical school campuses in Macon and Savannah.

Funding for the new site has been provided from a combination of private and public money, including community support, Mercer University funding, and operational funding from the state.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be held outdoors and with safety protocols in place to protect against the spread of COVID-19. Attendees will be required to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines.

The ceremony will be held on Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. at 1633 First Avenue in Columbus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

93° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 93° 75°

Tuesday

92° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 92° 75°

Wednesday

94° / 72°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 94° 72°

Thursday

96° / 73°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 96° 73°

Friday

97° / 75°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 97° 75°

Saturday

96° / 75°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 96° 75°

Sunday

91° / 73°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 91° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

82°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

85°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

87°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

88°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories