Gov. Kemp to attend Columbus groundbreaking ceremony for new Mercer medical school

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Mercer University will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its four-year medical school campus in Columbus on Sept. 3.

Gov. Brian Kemp and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan will join Mercer University President William Underwood and Georgia General Assembly members for the ceremony.

In March 2020, Mercer announced the new site on First Avenue for its expanded four-year medical school campus, a change from a previously announced location on 11th Street.

The First Avenue location was previously owned by Global Payment and exists just north of the downtown TSYS campus.

Mercer officials plan to construct a new 85,000-square-foot structure on the riverfront property.

The new facility will enable the medical school to gradually increase its Columbus enrollment to 240 medical students. Over the next several years, the new campus will equal the size of Mercer’s medical school campuses in Macon and Savannah.

Funding for the new site has been provided from a combination of private and public money, including community support, Mercer University funding, and operational funding from the state.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be held outdoors and with safety protocols in place to protect against the spread of COVID-19. Attendees will be required to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines.

The ceremony will be held on Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. at 1633 First Avenue in Columbus.