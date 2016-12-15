Gov. Robert Bentley creates task force on opioid abuse

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley has created a new state council to suggest what the governor called a growing crisis of opioid misuse and addiction.

The governor made the announcement at a Thursday press conference at the Alabama Capitol. The council will suggest ways to reduce opioid-related deaths.

Alabama leads the nation for the rate of prescription opioid use with 5.8 million opioid prescriptions written in 2015. The Associated Press reported earlier this year there were 5,128 deaths from overdoses in Alabama from 2006 through 2014.

Bentley, a dermatologist who maintains his medical license, said education is required for both doctors and consumers about the hazards of opioid use and potential treatment alternatives.

However, the governor said many people do not get their pills from a prescription.